  • search

MeTooUrbanNaxal: Twitterati protest arrests of activists

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 29: As civil society at large expresses widespread condemnation at the arrests of intellectuals the #MeTooUrbanNaxal is currently trending on Twitter.

    The term was first coined by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has written a book with the name- Urban Naxals: The making of Budha in a traffic jam.

    #MeTooUrbanNaxal: Twitterati protest arrests of activists
    Human rights advocate Sudha Bharadwaj after she was arrested on Tuesday. Photo credit: PTI

    Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday tweeted, "I want some bright young people to make a list of all those who are defending #UrbanNaxals Let's see where it leads."

    Also Read | Bhima Koregaon probe: Place all activists under house arrest for now says SC

    In response to his tweet, which many users accused of being a "hitlist", many users responded to Agnihotri with #MeTooUrbanNaxal. Not surprisingly, Agnihotri picked up spats with several such handles.

    On Tuesday, the Pune Police carried out raids in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Faridabad, Delhi, and Thane, with informed sources telling ANI that Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Gonsalves and Sudha Bhardwaj were the five activists arrested in connection with the violence which broke out in January.

    The Bhima Koregaon violence erupted across Maharashtra while observing the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January. A youth died and several others, including 10 policemen, were injured in the violence.

    Read more about:

    bhima koregaon twitter naxalites urban naxals

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue