Metoo: IISc tells top professor to take 'compulsory retirement' over sexual harassment

Bengaluru, Oct 31: Now, the #Metoo movement has hit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). A senior professor at the IISc, who was accused of sexual harassment by a doctoral student, was asked to take "compulsory retirement", as reported by The Indian Express on Tuesday.

IISc Registrar V Rajarajan and members of the council last week said the "process of disciplinary action'' had been started after it came to light that the professor had made several sexually coloured remarks about the doctoral student and had called her relentlessly at night.

The institute's Director Anurag Kumar said the professor, who has been identified as Giridhar Madras, was asked to leave after the governing council recommended disciplinary action against him. Madras has taught at the chemical engineering department for the last 20 years.

In 2015, the institute sacked Professor S Durgappa after constituting an internal investigation on the basis of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a student. Durgappa, however, filed a complaint against Director Anurag Kumar and four other faculty members for allegedly orchestrating the case against him.