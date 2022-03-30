YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mercury rising: IMD predicts heatwave conditions to continue in Maharashtra for next 3 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue in Maharashtra during the next three days.

    Mercury rising: IMD predicts heatwave conditions to continue in Maharashtra for next 3 days

    In many parts of the state including Marathwada, Vidarbha, and central province, a significant rise in temperature has been recorded in last few days. Chandrapur in Vidarbha was third hottest city in the world yesterday which recorded temperature above 43 degrees Celsius.

    Meanwhile, a youth in his thirties died of Sun Stroke in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district yesterday. The administration has advised people to take care of heatwave conditions.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather heatwave

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X