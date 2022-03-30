For Quick Alerts
Mercury rising: IMD predicts heatwave conditions to continue in Maharashtra for next 3 days
India
New Delhi, Mar 30: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue in Maharashtra during the next three days.
In many parts of the state including Marathwada, Vidarbha, and central province, a significant rise in temperature has been recorded in last few days. Chandrapur in Vidarbha was third hottest city in the world yesterday which recorded temperature above 43 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, a youth in his thirties died of Sun Stroke in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district yesterday. The administration has advised people to take care of heatwave conditions.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:34 [IST]