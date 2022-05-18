YouTube
    Mercury drops drastically as #bangalorerains trends

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 18: While a considerable part of the country reels under a heatwave, the scenario in Bengaluru is different.

    Vehicles wades through a waterlogged street after rains
    #bangalorerains has been trending on Twitter after it rained continuously overnight. The capital city of Karnataka witnessed rains almost all through the day on Tuesday. It rained right into the night and stopped only by around 8 am on Wednesday morning.

    Netizens had a field day posting comments about the Bangalore rains which has drastically brought the mercury down.

    X