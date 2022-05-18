Mercury drops drastically as #bangalorerains trends

Why meat sale is banned in Bengaluru on Monday?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 18: While a considerable part of the country reels under a heatwave, the scenario in Bengaluru is different.

#bangalorerains has been trending on Twitter after it rained continuously overnight. The capital city of Karnataka witnessed rains almost all through the day on Tuesday. It rained right into the night and stopped only by around 8 am on Wednesday morning.

Netizens had a field day posting comments about the Bangalore rains which has drastically brought the mercury down.

North Indians, getting roasted in the heatwave, seeing Bangalore people talking about #bangalorerains: pic.twitter.com/R6zFYDvvVR — Akshat Bang (@bang_akshat) May 17, 2022

How well-programmed Bangalore rain can be?



- It rains only in the evening when you leave the office

- It doesn't rain on the weekends

- It's sunny in the morning, cloudy by noon, & turns into the gloomy Gotham city by the evening@peakbengaluru #bengalururains #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/B2aJpHDJ5z — Jagadish | Whole Lotta Travel (@WLTRecommends) May 16, 2022

#bangalorerains This is the BBMP worker clearing every drain so that the waters can flow out. This is the “them” who we think should keep the city functioning. People like us. pic.twitter.com/e3zPybtTKV — Maggie Inbamuthiah (@MaggieInbamth) May 18, 2022

A river in full force at the silk board junction! Shared by a friend who is braving this weather and returning from work. #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/Z66BfqGtUX — akhila deshpande (@akhiladeshpande) May 17, 2022

What bangaloreans need these day to survive traffic and rains



😭😭😭😭 #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/fEACRCywRw — Harsh Garg (@TechnoSanghi) May 17, 2022

Looks like a cloud burst in JP nagar #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/UY6R3J0ThP — Hussain Neralwala (@n_hussain1986) May 17, 2022