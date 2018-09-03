Mehul Choksi’s assets are money laundering assets

New Delhi, Sep 3: The adjudicating authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has concluded that 41 properties worth around Rs 1,210 crore by the Enforcement Directorate in the name of Mehul Choksi are money laundering assets.

The ED it may be recalled had provisionally attached 15 flats and 17 office premises in Mumbai, a mall in Kolkata, a four acre farm house in Alibaug and 2310 acres of land at Nashik, Panvel and Nagpur.

Also Read | India can seek extradition of Mehul Choksi without Red Corner notice: CBI

Considering the material in the original complaint (by the ED), I find that immovable properties provisionally attached are all involved in money laundering. I, therefore, hereby confirm the attachment of properties and order that the said attachment shall continue during investigation for a period not exceeding ninety days or the pendency of proceedings relating to any offence under the PMLA before a court and become final after an order of confiscation is passed by the special court," said a recent order issued by Member (Law) of the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA.