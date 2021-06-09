Private jet sent by India to get Mehul Choksi from Dominica, arrives in Delhi without fugitive diamantaire

Mehul Choksi not my sugar daddy says woman named by him

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 09: Fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi currently in the custody of the Dominica police had claimed earlier this week, that his friend, Barbara Jabarica was instrumental in his abduction from Antigua. He also filed a police complaint in this regard.

Now Barbara has come forward and debunked Choksi's claim. She told news agency ANI that it was impossible to kidnap anyone in the Jolly Harbour area in Antigua and Barbuda. She said that Choksi had introduced himself to her with a fake name when she met him while staying at a rented accommodation near his residence.

No one contacted me. There was no sign of abduction. I said this in other interviews, for people who know the Jolly Harbour area, it's impossible to kidnap anyone there. It's the safest place and in a family area, she told ANI.

I have known him since last August and only met with him in Jolly Harbour when I rented an Airbnb accommodation near where he happened to live. He introduced himself as Raj. Between August to April, he was always texting me but I used to reply to him once a month. Then closer to date, like April-May this year, we had weekly conversations. We conversed about opportunities to do business together.

When I was on the island at that time, we used to have daily conversations, Barbara also said.

#WATCH | I made this clear in a few interviews that I wasn't his (Mehul Choksi_ girlfriend & he's not my sugar daddy or anything like that. I've my own income & business. I don't need his cash, support, hotel booking, fake jewellery, or anything like that: Barbara Jabarica to ANI pic.twitter.com/LspZTGGR7T — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

I made this clear in a few interviews that I wasn't his girlfriend and he is not my sugar daddy or anything like that. I have my own income and business. I don't need his cash, support, hotel booking, fake jewellery, or anything like that, she also told ANI.

Choksi who is held in Dominica after his mysterious disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda has alleged that his "friend" Barbara Jabarica was instrumental in his abduction which involved musclemen claiming to be Antiguan Police and mercenaries looking like Indians.

The police have started the investigation after receiving a complaint from Choksi, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.

In his complaint to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda accessed by PTI, Choksi has named Jabarica, Narinder Singh and Gurmit Singh besides other unidentified people as accused.

Choksi has alleged that Jabarica who had developed "friendly terms with him" over the past year was an "integral part" of his abduction purportedly orchestrated by musclemen claiming to be Antiguan Police and mercenaries looking like Indians.

The absconding businessman, wanted in Rs 13,500 crore banking scam in India, is getting treatment under detention at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Roseau.

Choksi who was held for illegal entry in the neighbouring island country of Dominica has alleged that he was invited by Jabarica to her home at Marina in Antigua on May 23 at around 5 pm.

The diamantaire claimed she used to reside opposite his residential complex in Jolly Harbour, before moving to Coco Bay Hotel, and had developed friendly terms with his staff and even accompanied him on walks regularly.

"On May 23, 2021, she requested that we deviate from our normal schedule of meeting in a public place directly, and asked me to pick her up at her house, which is located on the road next to the Marina, numbered as 407," he said.

Choksi alleged that when he went to her house she asked him to wait inside as she would finish her wine before going out.

While he was waiting, 8-10 musclemen claiming to be Antiguan Policemen barged in and beat him to a pulp, took his wallet, Rolex watch, mobile phone, and tased him before handcuffing, gagging and blindfolding him, the businessman claimed.