    Mehbooba Mufti revamps PDP structure, names new office bearers

    Srinagar, Mar 15: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday revamped the party's organisational structure and named new office bearers as well as members of the political affairs committee.

    She nominated senior leader Abdul Rehman Veeri as the party vice president whereas GN Lone Hanjura, Surinder Choudhary, Amreek Singh Reen and Arshid Malik have been nominated as the party general secretaries, a PDP spokesman said.

    "PDP president Mehbooba Mufti revamped the organisational structure of the party after being unanimously re-elected as the party chief last month," he said.

    Mehbooba also constituted a 14-member political affairs committee (PAC) of the party.

    The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister herself heads the new PAC, which also has Veeri, Hanjura, Muhammad Sarjat Madni, Mehboob Beg, Naeem Akhtar, Surinder Choudhary, Yashpal Sharma, Master Tassaduq Hussain, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Nizam ud Din Bhat, Firdous Ahmad Tak, Muhammad Khursheed Alam and Advocate Muhammad Yusuf Bhat as members.

      She nominated Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Rajinder Manhas and Ashok Jogi as the party state secretaries, the spokesman said.

