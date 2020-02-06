  • search
    Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and two others booked under Public Safety Act

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Feb 06: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, besides two political stalwarts from NC and its arch-rival PDP were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday, officials said.

    A magistrate accompanied by police served the order to Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained, the officials said.

    Abdullah was also booked under the PSA, they said. National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities. Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA.

    Madani is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Both Sagar and Madani were detained in the aftermath of August 5 crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories. Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday.

    Earlier, the officials had said that former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri was also booked under the PSA but later it turned out that he had been released.

