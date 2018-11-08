  • search

Meerut: Boy sets off cracker inside 3-year-old girl’s mouth

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Meerut, Nov 8: In a bizzare incident, a three year-old girl was critically wounded in Meerut after a boy put a fire cracker in her mouth and lit it on Diwali. The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility where her condition is described as serious.

    Meerut: Boy sets off cracker inside 3-year-old girl’s mouth
    Image for representation only

    The incident happened at the Milak village on the Daurala road on Tuesday. The police has lodged a complaint against the accused and have launched a search for him.

    It is learnt that the bomb exploded in the girl's mouth, causing serious injuries. She has received 50 stitches and her throat has also been infected, further compounding her health condition.

    Read more about:

    meerut diwali firecracker crackers

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue