Meerut: Bajrang Dal workers prevent Hindu girl from marrying Muslim boy at court

In a shocking case of moral policing, Bajrang Dal activists stopped an interfaith marriage from being registered at a court.

The incident happened in one of the court in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. Before the marriage could happen, the activists claiming to belong to Bajrang Dal barged in and prevented the proceedings to be conducted.

According to the activists, they claimed that a nikah was being solemnised inside the court and dubbed it as a case of 'love jihad'.

Police had to be called in to handle the situation. The later took the boy and the girl to the police station and their parents were summoned to ascertain the facts in the case. As of now, no action has been taken against any of the Bajrang Dal activists.

Story first published: Thursday, September 28, 2017, 9:58 [IST]
