FIR by an extortionist, allegations by lady baseless says Medanta

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 10: A video making several allegations against Medanta-The Medicity, Gurugram is circulating on the internet.

The lady in the video accuses the hospital of various acts that also include ill-treating of the patient.

Medanta says that it is hurtful to see a video circulating by a lady regarding the treatment of a patient at Medanta. It is all the more hurtful that even as per her own statement, Medanta was the only hospital that agreed to admit her son and treat him. Her son was treated and discharged without incident.

Medanta further says that since she has released a video in public domain, making false allegations, it has become necessary for us to clarify the facts. She does not disclose the full information about the medical condition of her son in the video and for reasons of patient confidential, we are not sharing the information that she has suppressed.

Dr. A K Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Medanta says that a 36 year old male from Delhi had Thallesemia Major. According to the statement by the lady, they were denied treatment at several other hospitals. When he was admitted at Medanta, doctors examined him and found him to have severe anaemia (in addition to other serious conditions that she has not disclosed) and recommended two units of packed cell transfusion, Medanta also said.

This was discussed with the patient and family and their consent was taken for treatment to be continued at Medanta. The patient and family delayed consent to simple tests like blood grouping and cross matching. The family also refused to donate any blood for exchange units to be given. Inspite of the obstacles, the medical team arranged for packed cells and the first unit was started. The patient also required a second unit to be transfused and since it was already late evening, it was necessary for him to be admitted overnight. The patient received the second transfusion the next morning and was discharged, Dr. Dubey said.

The lady's statements are defamatory and fake. Instead of a word of appreciation for the timely care given at Medanta from the frontline workers who stepped up to treat her son in the midst of a pandemic would have been appropriate. We are proud of the fact that our doctors, nurses and staff have fearlessly continued to treat patients despite the risks of doing so during a pandemic. Medanta also says that it would be in the fitness of things for patients and their families to appreciate the medical workers who are selflessly treating patients rather than making false, defamatory and irresponsible statements of this nature.

FIR by an extortionist:

Meanwhile Medanta has said that the FIR against it and its chairman Dr. Naresh Trehan is due to an individual who has managed to get news space with irresponsible and frivolous allegations.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by one Raman Sharma, who according to the hospital was himself named in a police complaint for extortion in 2015.

Medanta in a statement said, "we are shocked to see the allegations against Medanta Hospital and its Chairman, by an individual who has managed to get news space with irresponsible and frivolous accusations, without any scrutiny of his claims. While Medanta has always let our work and commitment to healthcare speak for itself, we feel compelled to set the record straight with what we see appearing as news items in the past few days.

An individual, Raman Sharma, claiming to be an RTI activist, but as reported by the media, has been accused of extortion, has made completely false and baseless allegations against our Chairman and others. The allegations are absurd, and in fact, what has been overlooked is that Raman Sharma had previously filed two cases, identical to this one, in Delhi, one in Patiala House Court and one in the Delhi High Court. Both these cases were dismissed, and the judge rejected his allegations as "vague, unspecific and not even a single incident with sufficient detail has been mentioned in the entire complaint."

After failing in the courts in Delhi, he went to the District Court in Gurugram. He did not disclose to the Court in Gurugram that a full enquiry had already been completed and it was found that the allegations were baseless. This is how he mischievously misled the court into passing an Order in his favour, which should never have been passed.

Raman Sharma has been accused of extortion in 2015 and an FIR was registered against him (FIR 0548 dated 10/10/2015 at the Central Police Station, Faridabad). Extortionists have found a fertile breeding ground, while claiming to be RTI activists. The fact that the allegations in his complaint pertain to the 16-year-old land allotment on which the hospital is built demonstrates this. We pride ourselves in strong principles of governance and financial transparency. The allegations in the complaint are nothing short of absurd.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic. Many of our doctors, including our Chairman, despite being over 65 years of age, continue to tend to their patients selflessly, in the face of this pandemic, putting themselves at risk every day to serve others. We are pained that in the midst of the courage they demonstrate every day, they are forced to address completely malicious and false allegations.

Despite the harassment from certain individuals, we shall continue to focus our energy and resources on saving lives and providing healthcare, especially at time when it has never been more important than it is now.