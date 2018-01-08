Meat traders' strike against cow vigilantes enters 3rd day in Goa

The strike by Goa meat traders protesting against alleged harassment by cow vigilante groups has entered the third day on Monday. The meat traders have stopped the import of the meat from neighbouring Karnataka. Slaughterhouses in Karnataka have refused to supply meat till the government takes steps to stop harassment by cow vigilante groups.

President of Qureshi Meat Traders Association of Goa, Manna Bepari, said the traders are suffering huge losses due to the strike. According to traders, the strike will continue till the state government takes steps to stop harassment by cow vigilante groups.

"Harassment by these groups has increased in the state since Christmas. Traders have now decided not to import beef as trucks ferrying the meat are being stopped and confiscated in the name of illegality," Manna Bepari told PTI.

Bepari said around 25 tonnes of beef is brought from Belagavi every day. "There is no production of beef in Goa as its lone state-run abattoir is no longer operational." Cow protection groups, including the Gau Raksha Abhiyaan, have alleged beef in Goa is brought from illegal slaughterhouses in Karnataka, a charge denied by Bepari.

