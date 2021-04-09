Those who want to do politics over COVID-19 doing it; priority should be serving people: PM Modi

'May his soul rest in peace': PM Modi condoles Prince Philip's death

New Delhi, Apr 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over his death and said his thoughts are with the British people and the royal family of the kingdom.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

