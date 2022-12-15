Maulvi Mohammad Isran allegedly rapes 12-year-old minor in Delhi, goes missing as cops book case

Mohammad Faiz arrested by UP police for threatening to cut minor girl into pieces

New Delhi, Dec 15: A cleric (Maulvi) has been booked for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor in North Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Isran.

Going by a report, the Muslim cleric sedated the minor and had unnatural sex several times. "A 12-year-old boy was raped by an Ulema of a Madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla PS area. The accused Md Isran is absconding and teams of police are on his lookout," said DCP North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

"An FIR under the POCSO Act and 377/506," said police.

Meanwhile, the Maulvi is missing and the hunt for the rape accused is on.

In another case, Maulvi Abdul Samad was arrested for molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh in October. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. He was the Maulvi of Emanual Madrasa of Zakaria Masjid.

The heinous act came to light after the girl complained to her parents of chest pain following which a case was filed at the Moghat Police Station. The cops then arrested the accused and produced him in court, which remanded him to judicial custody. A case was registered against the accused under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the naked body of a missing eight-year-old girl bearing injury marks on her private parts was found in a village here on Thursday, with police suspecting she was raped.

The girl went missing from a wedding in her neighborhood on Wednesday evening, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, "Her blood-soaked naked body was recovered on Thursday some distance from her house in an area under Chauri Police station," he said.

The body has injury marks on the private parts. Prima facie, it appears to be case of rape before murder, the SP said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he said, the body has been sent for post-mortem.