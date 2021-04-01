Matter of immense joy Thalaiva: PM Modi on Rajini’s Dada Saheb Phalke Award

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin says PM Modi sidelined many BJP leaders to become Prime Minister

New Delhi, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to superstar Rajinikanth after it was announced that he would be conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2020.

@rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him, PM Modi said in a tweet.

It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, "happy to announce Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajinikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic."

I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Javadekar also thanked the jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Subhash Ghai, Mohan Lal , Shankar Mahadevan and Biswajeet Chatterjee.

Rajinikanth is the 12th South Indian to get this award after legends like Dr Rajkumar, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, K Balachander.

Heartiest Congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2021. One of the greatest Actor of His generation, contribution of Thiru Rajinikanth to Indian cinema is exemplary. I share this happiness with His crores of Fans, BJP's national general secretary, C T Ravi said.