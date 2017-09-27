Mathura: Minor girl raped by two police personnel

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two Policemen who stayed as tenants at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Govind Nagar area.

It is learnt that the girl is studying in tenth student and the two police were used to eve tease her regularly. One day, the cops caught hold of her and forcibly took her on a motorbike to guest house where they gangraped her.

According to the complaint filed by minor girl, the accused after raping her threatened the girl with their police authority and shooed her away. The victim then told her family about the incident, where they immediately reached the Govind Nagar Police Station.

Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mathura, immediately registering the report, suspended the accused Inspector Durga Ramakant Pandey and the soldier Praveen Upadhyay.

OneIndia News