    Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passes away at 74

    Patna, Nov 14: Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passes away at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). He was 74 years old.

    Born on 2 April 1942 in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar, Singh completed his primary and secondary education from Netarhat Residential School and college education from Patna Science College.

    Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passes away at 74
    He became a legend as a student when he was allowed by Patna University to appear in the two-year course of B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics in its very first year.

    Singh received his Ph.D.(on Cycle Vector Space Theory), in Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector from University of California, Berkeley, in 1969. and worked at NASA and then returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur. His doctoral advisor was John L. Kelley.

    In 2014, Singh was appointed as guest faculty in Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) in Madhepura as a visiting professor.

