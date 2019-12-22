Mumbai: Fire in Labh Shrivalli building is under control, no casualties reported

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Dec 22: The fire that broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West in Mumbai on Sunday evening has been put under control. Nearly, 8 to 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to conduct the rescue operation. The fire fighters succesfully doused the fire.

Reportedly, the fire confined to 7th and 8th floor of the 13-storey building. Many people were feared to be trapped, but no one faced any injury. The fire was spoted at 7:10pm today.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties reported so far.

In the recent times Mumbai has underwent several deadly fires tragedies. In this month in another icident twenty people were rescued after a fire broke out at a 12-storey building in the city.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4-storey Churchill Chamber building, 2 rescued

Earlier, this year in another fire incident in Mumbai fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building near iconic The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba area.