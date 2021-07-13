Mask up, PM Modi tells tourists

New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said crowds thronging hill stations and markets without masks is "cause for concern".

Interacting with chief ministers of north-eastern states, PM Modi said that "It is a matter of concern that people are traveling without face masks at hill stations and market places."

"It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected due to coronavirus. But today, I will say very emphatically, that it is not okay to have huge crowds in hill stations, markets without wearing masks," he said.

Warning against the mutating virus, the prime minister warned that "this is not the time to enjoy" and urged people to follow covid-19 protocol.

The prime minister told Chief Ministers that stricter steps are needed at micro-level to check virus spread as he called for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones. He also asked the Chief Ministers to stay alert and act fast to check further spread of the virus.

While India witnessed a gradual improvement over COVID-19 numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend.

Thousands of tourist have been flooding the hill stations such as Manali, Nainital without masks. The social media is full of such videos The pictures, sparking the fears of an imminent third wave in the country.

India battled a devastating second wave that left several dead and many gasping for facilities such as oxygen supply and hospital beds.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 13:41 [IST]