Mask mandate returns in Delhi, Rs 500 fine for violation

New Delhi, Aug 11: Amid steady rise in Covid cases, the Delhi government on Thursday made masks mandatory at public places with immediate effect, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for any violation of the mandate.

The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

The national capital has witnessed an uptick in daily cases over the last week. The number of deaths has also been showing an upward trend.

Delhi has recorded 32 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in August, an over two-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

Delhi recorded two deaths on August 1, three on August 2, five on August 3, four on August 4, two on August 5, one on August 6, two on August 7, six on August 8 and seven on August 9, the data showed.

One death each was recorded on July 22 and 23, two each on July 24, 25, 26 and 27, zero on July 28, one each on July 29 and 30, and zero on July 31.

The number of deaths recorded on August 9 was the highest in nearly 180 days. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,343.

However, experts and officials said that fatalities are being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses.