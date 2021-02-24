YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mask-less Mumbaikars coughed up Rs 30.05 crore in fine since March 2020

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 24: nearly 23,000 people have been fined in Mumbai for not wearing masks. On day one of imposing the fine, the authorities collected Rs 45 lakh.

    MC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing masks, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai
    MC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing masks, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai

    The police, BMC, Western Railway and Central Railway collected the fine from 22,976 people. On Sunday 14,100 people were fined a total of Rs 28 lakh and on Saturday it was Rs 32 lakh after 16,154 people were fined.

    Now Mumbaikars to be challaned for not wearing masks

    Since March 2020, the BMC fined over 15 lakh mask-less people and a fine of Rs 30.05 crore was collected. In case the people have not been able to pay, they were made to do community work like sweeping the road.

    The BMC once again intensified the drive after people started lowering their guard and the number of COVID-19 cases started to surge. The BMC has been imposing a fine of Rs 200 for those not wearing masks. From Monday onwards even the police began issuing challans for those not wearing masks.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X