Now Mumbaikars to be challaned for not wearing masks

Mask-less Mumbaikars coughed up Rs 30.05 crore in fine since March 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 24: nearly 23,000 people have been fined in Mumbai for not wearing masks. On day one of imposing the fine, the authorities collected Rs 45 lakh.

The police, BMC, Western Railway and Central Railway collected the fine from 22,976 people. On Sunday 14,100 people were fined a total of Rs 28 lakh and on Saturday it was Rs 32 lakh after 16,154 people were fined.

Since March 2020, the BMC fined over 15 lakh mask-less people and a fine of Rs 30.05 crore was collected. In case the people have not been able to pay, they were made to do community work like sweeping the road.

The BMC once again intensified the drive after people started lowering their guard and the number of COVID-19 cases started to surge. The BMC has been imposing a fine of Rs 200 for those not wearing masks. From Monday onwards even the police began issuing challans for those not wearing masks.