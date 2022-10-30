Maruti recalls 9925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis for possible defect

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 30: Leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has reportedly recalled 9,925 units of its three models -- Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis over the possible defects.

The company, in a statement, said that it took the decision to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin in the three models, manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," ANI quoted the carmaker as stating, adding that, "Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost."

The parts of the cars will be replaced.

The authorised workshops will be contacting the customers to attend their vehicles. "Necessary repair, if required, would be undertaken post-inspection, said the carmaker. Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost," it added.

Maruti Suzuki, based in New Delhi was founded in 1981 and owned by the Government of India until 2003, when it was sold to the Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation. As of February 2022 Maruti Suzuki, it has a market share of 44.2 per cent in the Indian passenger car market.

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 16:42 [IST]