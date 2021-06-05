YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Married woman raped by 'tantrik' in UP

    By
    |

    Mathura, June 05: A married woman was allegedly raped by a ''tantrik'' in a village in Barsana area, police said on Saturday.

    Married woman raped by tantrik in UP

    ''Tantrik'' Narendra visited the village along with his associate, Sandeep Tomar, and on Thursday practised ''jhaadphoonk'' (witchcraft) on villagers. He asked the woman to visit him later in the night, they said.

    Instead of treating her, the ''tantrik'' raped her, the police said.

    Chhattisgarh: Woman killed in elephant attackChhattisgarh: Woman killed in elephant attack

    The woman lodged a complaint with the police on the basis of which the associate was arrested but the ''tantrik'' managed to flee from the village, SHO Barsana Inspector Azad Pal Singh said.

    A search is underway to nab the ''tantrik'', he said, adding the woman has been medically examined.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh woman

    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X