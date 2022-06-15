Married woman from Kolkata gang-raped in Mumbai; 4 arrested

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jun 15: The Mumbai cops have arrested four people in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old woman, news agency ANI reported.

    The married woman had come to Mumbai in search of a job and she was allegedly gang-raped in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday, the report said. In connection with the case, the Mumbai Police have arrested four people so far.

    A case has been filed in the Nehru Nagar Police Station.

    Mumbai Police official confirmed the development and said on Tuesday, "A 19-year-old married woman who came to Mumbai in search of a job was gang-raped in Kurla area of Mumbai. The Nehru Nagar police has registered a case and arrested four accused in the matter."

    The victim hails from Kolkata and had come to Mumbai along with her relative in search of a job in March, as per the information that the cops receieved. The woman told the police that her relative along with three others raped her.

    The Nehru Nagar Police is investigating the matter.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:41 [IST]
    X