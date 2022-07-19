Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today

New Delhi, July 19: Margaret Alva, the Opposition candidate for the vice presidential poll, will file her nomination for the vice presidential election on Tuesday.

Alva (80) was unanimously chosen by leaders of 17 opposition parties to be the joint opposition candidate for the country's second top constitutional post. The former Rajasthan governor is pitted against NDA candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

"It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they've put in me. Jai Hind," Alva tweeted soon after the opposition parties announced her name. The leaders of various opposition parties had met at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to decide on the common candidate for the vice president's election. The last date for filing nominations is July 19.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said that he is grateful to the PM and his able leadership for this opportunity. "Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer's son has filed his nomination today...Grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for this opportunity," said Dhankhar after filing his nomination.

The term of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who won the election comfortably in 2017, ends on August 10.

