Delhi weather: Max temperature likely to be around 40 degrees C

Brace for a scorching summer as IMD predicts heatwave in Central, West India for next 4-5 days

March witnessed India’s hottest months in 121 years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: In March, India recorded its warmest days in 121 years with the maximum temperature across the country recording 1.86°C above normal, an analysis by the IMD said.

The northwest region recorded its highest average maximum and central recorded its second warmest March in terms of temperatures for the month since 1901. "Lack of rainfall is one reason for this heat.

There were two heatwave events also in the month of March. There was an anti-cyclonic circulation which led to advection of heat from the western side to north and central India. Overall global warming is also one of the main reasons. Even during La Nina events we are often recording very high temperatures," said OP Sreejith, head, climate monitoring and prediction group, IMD Pune said according to a Hindustan Times report.

Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely in south peninsular India, many parts of the eastern parts of the country and the adjoining areas of the northeast, India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

India experienced two heatwaves in March, the first between March 11 and 21 when the maximum temperatures hovered five to 11 degrees above normal.

The second heatwave started on March 26 and is continuing with the highest day temperatures being five to nine degrees above normal.

Except for coastal peninsular areas, almost all of India received deficit rainfall in March. Normal rainfall for March is 39.3 mm, which is the long period average of rainfall between 1961 and 2010.

India is expected to receive normal rainfall of the long period average (LPA) in April, the weather office said.

It said northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India were expected to receive below-normal rainfall in April.

"Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of south Peninsula, western parts of central India and parts of northeast India," the weather office said.

(With PTI inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 8:50 [IST]