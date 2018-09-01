Many leaders may switch side to join Samajwadi Secular Morcha of Shivpal Yadav

New Delhi, Sep 1: With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections coming closure by the day, former Samajwadi Party leader and minister in the Akhilesh government Shivpal Yadav deciding to take his own course has set the alarm bell ringing for the party and its leadership. The breakaway group of the Samajwadi Party led by Shivpal known as Samajwadi Secular Morcha, (SSM) has announced to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh next year.

In the backdrop of Samajwadi Party aligning with one of its worst enemies the Bahujan Samaj Party-led by Mayawati to take on the Modi juggernaut, it is a big setback for the SP. Shivpal's signal is loud and clear that he won't buzz for the obvious reason of having unforgiving relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, who happens to be the SP chief.

There is a need to understand that it is not a parting ways of a family member. Rajvir Sharma, a political analyst, said, "When Mulayam Singh was at the helm and controlling the party and the government, Shivpal Yadav was the person taking care of the organisation. It was he who was into dealing with organisation of the Samajwadi Party."

Sharma said that with the infighting in the party where upper caste face of the SP, Amar Singh is humiliated by former minister Azam Khan and Muslim face of the party attacked by Amar Singh will not only weaken the structure of the organisation but reduce bargaining power of the SP with the BSP and the Congress.

Sources in the Samajwadi Party said on condition of anonymity that the Samajwadi Party can succeed only by remaining united as the present party chief does not have the same appeal as his father. Leaders like Azam Khan don't have appeal among Muslims across the state and moreover the BJP tricks on triple talaq and nikah-halala has confused the community especially Muslim women.

The SP leader further said that the party must also have to understand that it will have to face an extraordinary opponent which had done impossible by winning 73 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. So there is not only a proper planning but unity must to keep secular votes intact.

He said that Dalit, Muslim and OBC unity is the only answer to the BJP in the state but leaders of the Samajwadi Party are fighting in open with each other sending a wrong signal to not only voters but supporters as well the way they did during Assembly polls. Many leaders are expected to switch sides with Shivpal, who floated the SSM two days ago.

Shivpal Yadav told media, "We will be tying up with smaller political parties and unite those neglected and humiliated and contest the polls with full strength. Without our support, no government will be formed at the Centre."

He said that he formed the party as senior leaders were being insulted and ignored in the Samajwadi Party for quite some time. Shivpal wanted Mulayam Singh should once again be given the reigns of the party but this has not happened. However, Akhilesh Yadav rejected claims made by his uncle.