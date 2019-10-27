News India live

58th Mann Ki Baat: Modi wishes nation on Diwali, invokes Sardar Patel legacy

New Delhi, Oct 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programm at 11 AM. On the same day, Diwali is being celebrated across India. It was the 58th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Here are the Highlights:

I urge all of you to take utmost care of yourself and also celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. I extend many felicitations to you. In Diwali we burst fire crackers of all kinds! But, sometimes fire is caused due to carelessness. An injury can also occur I would urge you to come forward and become a patron of local things and buy local. And witness for ourselves, how we can play an important role in making Mahatma Gandhi's dream come alive I had once said that we should try to buy local products. The more we try to buy our local things; the '#Gandhi150' will become a great event in itself Festivals are occasions that awaken a new consciousness in our lives. And especially during #Diwali, it is customary in every family to buy something new, get something from the market in smaller or larger quantity On behalf of our countrymen, I commend the #IndianArmy for this amazing commitment. It was broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed LIVE on the YouTube channels of PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News.

AIR also broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

The Prime Minister in his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation urged the people to celebrate Diwali in a safe manner to avoid the incidents of fire or loss of a life caused due to use of firecrackers. He said, whatever precautions or preventive care is to be taken, should be taken during Diwali.

He also said that happiness should co-exist with joy and of course there must also be enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, in a bid to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio talk, the Congress is starting its "Desh ki Baat" programme from Saturday and will telecast it live on social media platforms.