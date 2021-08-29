YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mann Ki Baat: Let us transform the mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’ into reality, says PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This is the 80th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme and will be streamed at 11 am. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 80th edition at 11 am

    The 80th edition will broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

    India stands with its people whenever they are in trouble in any part of world, says PM Modi citing evacuation from AfghanistanIndia stands with its people whenever they are in trouble in any part of world, says PM Modi citing evacuation from Afghanistan

    Here are the Highlights

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:12 AM, 29 Aug
    Let us transform the mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’ into reality
    11:12 AM, 29 Aug
    In the country now, Sports and Games, sportsman spirit is not to stop. In family life, in social life, in the life of the Nation, this momentum has to be accorded permanence…infusing it with energy…replenishing it with relentless new energy
    11:12 AM, 29 Aug
    This time, Olympics have created a major impact. The events at the Olympics are over; the Paralympics are going on. Whatever our country earned in this world of Sports may be little in comparison with the world, but enough has happened to bolster our belief
    11:11 AM, 29 Aug
    Wherever you see…go to any family…however well to do, however educated the family might be…if you speak to a young person in family, she or he, moving away from family traditions, express the wish to do a start up or join a start up…excitedly willing to take a risk
    11:11 AM, 29 Aug
    Whenever the subject of Sports & Games is touched upon, the entire young generation comes into view; naturally so. And when we cast a keen glance at young generation, we notice a sweeping change there. The mind of the youth has undergone a transformation
    11:11 AM, 29 Aug
    And irrespective of the number of medals won, no citizen of India enjoys victory until a medal is won in hockey. And this time, in the Olympics, the medal that was won for hockey came our way after four decades:
    11:11 AM, 29 Aug
    All of us know that today is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyanchand ji. And our country celebrates it as National Sports Day, in commemoration

    More MANN KI BAAT News  

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X