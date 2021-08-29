We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat: Let us transform the mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’ into reality, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This is the 80th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme and will be streamed at 11 am. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The 80th edition will broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

India stands with its people whenever they are in trouble in any part of world, says PM Modi citing evacuation from Afghanistan

Here are the Highlights

Let us transform the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' into reality

In the country now, Sports and Games, sportsman spirit is not to stop. In family life, in social life, in the life of the Nation, this momentum has to be accorded permanence…infusing it with energy…replenishing it with relentless new energy

This time, Olympics have created a major impact. The events at the Olympics are over; the Paralympics are going on. Whatever our country earned in this world of Sports may be little in comparison with the world, but enough has happened to bolster our belief

Wherever you see…go to any family…however well to do, however educated the family might be…if you speak to a young person in family, she or he, moving away from family traditions, express the wish to do a start up or join a start up…excitedly willing to take a risk

Whenever the subject of Sports & Games is touched upon, the entire young generation comes into view; naturally so. And when we cast a keen glance at young generation, we notice a sweeping change there. The mind of the youth has undergone a transformation

And irrespective of the number of medals won, no citizen of India enjoys victory until a medal is won in hockey. And this time, in the Olympics, the medal that was won for hockey came our way after four decades

All of us know that today is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyanchand ji. And our country celebrates it as National Sports Day, in commemoration