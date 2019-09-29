Mann Ki Baat: Banned e-cigarettes for better future of India, says PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts with the people across the country and abroad in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM. This was the 57th episode of the monthly radio programme.

Taking to Twitter, Modi reminded people to tune into his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on September 29.

Celebrating the power of 130 crore Indians, igniting a spirit of positivity across our nation.



Do tune in to another episode of #MannKiBaat tomorrow at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/w6LRMRlsaO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2019

Starting his address, PM Modi spoke about the 'Night angel of India' Lata Mangeshkar and said that she cherished by all Indians with respect and affection from the core of their hearts and said that she has always inspired her.

"There must be hardly an Indian citizen who does not show deep regard for her, does not revere her. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to myriad phases, different eras the country has passed through. We address her as "DIDI"...Lata Didi. She turns 90 today," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about the festive season in India.

Modi also said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.

Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e cigarettes which have a bad effect on health. Urging people to shun tobacco, the prime minister warned that e cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine.