  • search
Trending Mann Ki Baat Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mann Ki Baat: Banned e-cigarettes for better future of India, says PM Modi

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts with the people across the country and abroad in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM. This was the 57th episode of the monthly radio programme.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts at 11 am

    Taking to Twitter, Modi reminded people to tune into his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on September 29.

    Starting his address, PM Modi spoke about the 'Night angel of India' Lata Mangeshkar and said that she cherished by all Indians with respect and affection from the core of their hearts and said that she has always inspired her.

    "There must be hardly an Indian citizen who does not show deep regard for her, does not revere her. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to myriad phases, different eras the country has passed through. We address her as "DIDI"...Lata Didi. She turns 90 today," said PM Modi.

    PM Modi also spoke about the festive season in India.

    Modi also said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.

    Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e cigarettes which have a bad effect on health. Urging people to shun tobacco, the prime minister warned that e cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine.

    More MANN KI BAAT News

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue