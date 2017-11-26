Mann Ki Baat: Modi to address nation at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am in the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'on Sunday. Meanwhile, several union ministers and parliamentarians fan out in poll-bound Gujarat to interact with people in 'Mann Ki Baat--Chai Ke Saath' programme.

The programme will begin at 11 am on November 26. This would be the 38th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The programme will also be streamed on the You Tube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Like every month, Modi looked forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the people for which he extended the invitation, a government statement on MyGov Forum said.

The statement urged people to record their message for Modi either in Hindi or English or give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions.

OneIndia News