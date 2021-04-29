YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    manmohan singh coronavirus

    Manmohan Singh recovers from COVID-19, discharged from AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

    He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Manmohan Singh
    Manmohan Singh

    Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

      Uttarakhand suspends Char Dham Yatra after Kumbh Mela criticism | Oneindia News

      Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

      MORE manmohan singh NEWS

      Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 16:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X