Tarun Gogoi was one of my dearest friends from Assam: Manmohan Singh

'Ill considered demonetisation decision' to be blamed for unemployment: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh's health condition stable, best possible care being provided: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Manmohan Singh recovers from COVID-19, discharged from AIIMS

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

Uttarakhand suspends Char Dham Yatra after Kumbh Mela criticism | Oneindia News

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.