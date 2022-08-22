Manish Sisodia has audio of BJP's offer to switch sides: Report

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 22: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has an audio recording of a BJP leader calling him with an offer to drop a CBI case against him if he leaves the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"We don't need to release the conversation at this point. But if needed, AAP will release the phone conversation," NDTV quoted a AAP leader as saying.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat, Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP.

"The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister," the AAP leader claimed.

"I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end.

His visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 19:36 [IST]