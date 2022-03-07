Manipur exit polls: Jan Ki Baat predicts BJP to win 32-28 seats

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 7: The BJP will retain the power with a clear lead in 60-member Manipur assembly polls in 2022, as per Jan Ki Baat-India News exit poll. The saffron party will emerge victorious in 23-28 seats, it claimed.

The Congress is ending at second place with 10-14 seats while NPP will get 7-8 seats. The NPF is predicted to win 5-8 seats while the JD(U) is likely to emerge victorious in 5-7 seats. Others are predicted to win 2-3 seats in the elections.

Seat Projection:

BJP: 23-28

Cong: 10-14

NPP: 7-8

NPF: 5-8

JDU: 5-7

Others: 2-3

The polling for the state was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Manipur registered a record voter turnout of 88.63 per cent out of a total of 12.09 lakh registered voters for the first phase of the state legislative Assembly elections for 38 assembly segments. Female voter turnout at 89.96 per cent outnumbered male turnout recorded at 87.29 pc as per the Election Commission.

In the second phase, Manipur registered 78.49 per cent voters' turnout in 22 constituencies across six districts. A total of 8.38 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam.

