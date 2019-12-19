  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mandi house turns into CAA battleground; Dozens detained as protesters defy Section 144

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: A number of Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat were detained at Mandi House during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi defying prohibitory orders, and later released in different areas of the city.

    "We were detained and then taken in buses and dropped at different areas. I was dropped off near Karol Bagh while some others have been taken to Bawana," CPI General Secretary D Raja told PTI just after he was let off. Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and Annie Raja were also among those detained.

    Mandi house turns into CAA battleground; Dozens detained as protesters defy Section 144
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Following his detention at Red Fort, Yadav tweeted that he was being taken to Bawana police station. "About a thousand protesters already detained," he tweeted. "It is an honour to be detained on 19th of December, a small tribute to Ashfakulla Khan and Ramprasad Bismil." Yadav said former MP Dharamvir Gandhi has also been detained along with him.

    Anti-citizenship law protest in Bihar: Train services affected, roads blocked during bandh

    According to the agitators, after the detention of the Left leaders, students, including those from JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia started leading the protest on their way to Jantar Mantar.

    Scores were detained from there on as they chanted slogans against the contentious new citizenship law. Anyone trying to lead the protests was being detained by the police is detaining them. A number of student protestors were detained at Bhagwan Dass Road, police said.

    CrPC section 144 was imposed also in the Red Fort area, but that did not deter scores of students and activists from converging there to raise their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

    The agitators were put into buses in a bid to clear the Red Fort area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those detained.

    We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship, Subramanian Swamy tweet on Anti-CAA protest

    Two protests were planned in Delhi on Thursday - one by students and activists near the Red Fort, and another by Left parties near Mandi House. Visuals outside the Red Fort showed heavy police deployment. Permissions for protests near the monument had already been denied.

    More DETAINED News

    Read more about:

    detained section 144 delhi prakash karat citizenship bill

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue