Manali attracts tourists as heatwave hits plains, COVID-19 cases drop

Shimla, July 05: In a recent development, tourists have been thronging Himachal Pradesh as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country.

People from across the plains are visiting tourist hotspots like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Lahaul and other places in the hill state in large numbers to get rid of the scorching heat.

The occupancy in the hotels has increased in the past few days but it has yet to reach its peak, said Mohinder Seth, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association.

"The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 percent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 percent," Seth told reporters.

Meanwhile, Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association president Sanjay Sood said the withdrawal of the condition of negative RTPCR report and e-Covid pass to enter Himachal Pradesh recently has given a boost to the tourism industry of the state.

However, the increase in the number of tourists has posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid protocol by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.

Asserting that the hoteliers have been following Covid protocol in their premises for over a year, Sood hoped that the number of tourists would further increase in the coming days.

While the Gujarat government has provided a hundred percent relief to hoteliers by waiving of property tax and garbage collection fees, Maharashtra and Odisha governments have given fifty percent relief, he claimed seeking relief on the same pattern in Himachal Pradesh.

In Kullu district, Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) has become a major attraction for visitors.

A record number of 6,400 vehicles had crossed the tunnel last Sunday.

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 10:17 [IST]