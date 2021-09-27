Man tries self-immolation in front of Tamil Nadu CMs house

TN CM will take a call on reopening the schools for classes 1 to 8th after consulting with medical experts

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 27: A man tired to self immolate in front of Chief minister house today by pouring kerosene.

Reports said that he let fire on him. Police who were indulged in front of the Chief minister house helped to put off the fire with water.

The man was then taken to kilpauk government hospital .

After a brief investigation police learnt that he belongs to Tenkasi district.

The deputy commissioner of police T. Nagar Hari Kiran Prasad rushed to the spot and investigated about the incident.

Teynampet police registered a case and investigating about the incident.

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 15:44 [IST]