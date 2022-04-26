Watch: Woman saved by alert guard after she falls off moving train in Mumbai

Man, traffic cop dance to ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan:’ Watch viral video

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: The job of a traffic cop can be hard. He has to stand in the sub amidst all the pollution and do his work.

However these cops too deserve some entertainment and this man provided the perfect platform for the same. A viral video shows a man dancing to the song 'Jaanu Meri Jaan,' from the Amitabh Bachchan Parveen Babi starrer Shaan.

"Aise pal public police friendship ke khubsurat udaharan hai. #DancingCop #DancingWithCop, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra said in a tweet.

As the man started dancing, the traffic cops joins him and also shakes a leg. Twitter users have loved the video and posted comments showing their love for the video.

बिलकुल सर, सराहनीय 🙏 — chhattisgarh vishesh (@chhattisgarhvi1) April 25, 2022

Great 👏👌 — itzz Guru (@Gurpree64026008) April 25, 2022

Kya gadar dance hai sir — Yatish Jatav (@JatavYatish) April 25, 2022

बहुत सुंदर👌 — Hansa Avi Sharma (Sukhwal) (@Avi_857) April 25, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:32 [IST]