    Man, traffic cop dance to ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan:’ Watch viral video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 25: The job of a traffic cop can be hard. He has to stand in the sub amidst all the pollution and do his work.

    However these cops too deserve some entertainment and this man provided the perfect platform for the same. A viral video shows a man dancing to the song 'Jaanu Meri Jaan,' from the Amitabh Bachchan Parveen Babi starrer Shaan.

    "Aise pal public police friendship ke khubsurat udaharan hai. #DancingCop #DancingWithCop, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra said in a tweet.

    As the man started dancing, the traffic cops joins him and also shakes a leg. Twitter users have loved the video and posted comments showing their love for the video.

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:32 [IST]
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
