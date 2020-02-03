  • search
    Man sits in front of SpiceJet flight which was about to take off; damages chopper

    Bhopal, Feb 03: The intruder who entered the aircraft parking bay at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport and allegedly damaged a helicopter has been arrested by the police after detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

    Reportedly, the intruder has been identified as Yogesh Tripathi, a 20-year-old youth, a resident of Bhopal. Who after damaging the nose cone of the helicopter, sat down in front of a SpiceJet plane that was preparing for take-off.

    According to the reports, the helicopter belongs to Radha Soami Satsang Beas that was parked at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport.

    The youth was first detained by the CISF, and later handed over to the police.

    The CISF Deputy Commandant Virendra Singh told PTI that the Udaipur-bound flight with 46 passengers on board got delayed by an hour. The intruder has been identified as Yogesh Tripathi, a resident of Bhopal.

    Singh also added, "The intruder was overpowered by CISF personnel within seconds when he ran towards the airport's apron, before he could enter the runway."

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:14 [IST]
