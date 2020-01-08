Man shows how to peel boiled egg in 10 seconds and the internet is losing its mind over this hack

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 08: Having boiled egg with a pinch of salt and pepper but prepping for it is the most annoying part. However, here is an easy solution to all egg peeling woes.

An interesting video that is going viral on various social media shows an easy way to peel a boiled egg in less than 10-seconds. The video has impressed netizens after it went viral and some called it as life changing.

The 9-second clip, shared by US Twitter account @BackT0Nature, shows a man is seen placing a boiled egg inside an empty glass, before briefly putting it under running water, and shaking the glass vigorously. He then pours some water in the glass and rotates the glass briskly. Eventually the shell comes out by itself in a hassle free way.

Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg pic.twitter.com/rqIRlUGwKn — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) January 5, 2020

Posted on January 6, the viral video had garnered around over three million views, wowed many, with some calling the viral clip 'dark magic'. However, some were not so pleased with the water running in the background.

"It really bothers me that he didn't turn off the faucet," wrote a user on the viral post.

One user wrote wrote: 'Absolutely brilliant. I have never seen that before.'

Guess you will just have to give this one a try for yourself!