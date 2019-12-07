'Man running India believes in violence': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

Wayanad, Dec 07: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over growing incidences of violence in the country.

"Violence against minority communities, hatred being spread against them. Violence against Dalits, thrashing them, cutting off their arms. Atrocities against Tribals, snatching their land. There is a reason for this dramatic increase in violence," Rahul Gandhi said at an event in Sultan Bathery in his Parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala.

"There is a reason for this breakdown of our institutional structures, a reason that people are taking law into their own hands. It is because the man who is running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power," Rahul added.

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi, Shah over Citizenship Bill, says duo living in 'imaginary' world

His statement comes amidst nationwide outrage over rape and killing of Telanagana veterinary doctor in and a 24-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

THe former Congress chief also cornered the Modi government over the issue of economy, stating that inflated GDP numbers were being presented.

"Our GDP was 9% during the UPA government. Today, it's only 4.5% based on the new calculation brought by this government. If calculation is done according to the UPA era, the growth rate stands at 2.5%," he said.

Four accused in the horrific rape and murder case of the Hyderabad vet were killed in a pre-dawn encounter yesterday.

Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh, says Rahul Gandhi at his first poll rally

Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

The victim was on her way after a medical check-up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.