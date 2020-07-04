Man held for killing elder brother in Thane

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thane, July 04: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother over a dispute in Kopri area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday nabbed Anil Chawla and two others for killing the former's brother Mahesh (48) at their shop on July 2, the station house officer of Kopri police station said.

The Chawla brothers owned a shop in Kopri and frequently quarrelled over petty issues, he said.

The situation came to a head on July 2, when the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a heavy object and killed him on the spot, the official said.

The accused had taken the help of two workers in the shop to kill the victim, he added.

A case of murder has been registered against the three accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.