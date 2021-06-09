YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man held after threatening to hijack planes from MP and take them to Pakistan

    By
    |

    Bhopal, June 09: Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said today.

    Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal received a phone call at around 5 pm on Tuesday during which the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told news agency Press Trust of India.

    Man held after threatening to hijack planes from MP and take them to Pakistan

    Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

    Post Pulwama, how India avenged the Kandahar hijack as wellPost Pulwama, how India avenged the Kandahar hijack as well

    "The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late on Tuesday night from Shujalpur town, which is around 100 km from Bhopal. He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter," the official told Press Trust of India.

    Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said.

    On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh hijack threatening

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X