Man held after threatening to hijack planes from MP and take them to Pakistan

Bhopal, June 09: Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said today.

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal received a phone call at around 5 pm on Tuesday during which the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told news agency Press Trust of India.

Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

"The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late on Tuesday night from Shujalpur town, which is around 100 km from Bhopal. He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter," the official told Press Trust of India.

Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said.

On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said.