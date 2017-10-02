Man from Rajasthan wants to gift ‘NaMo brooms’ to PM Modi

A broom manufacturer from Rajasthan's Kota has been waiting for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present him 'NaMo (Narendra Modi) brooms'.

Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 35-year-old Rahul Jain, has prepared two brooms with iconic slogans 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' written on either side of the broom.

Jain has been waiting for the last two years to present PM Modi a pair of brooms. The broom measures 8 feet 6 inch tall and 3 inch wide, priced Rs 850 each. Jain claims the brooms are the tallest in the world and has staked a claim before the Limca Book of Records.

Jain told Hindustan Times, "I made a telephone call to the PMO in April 2015, seeking an appointment with PM Modi for gifting him 'NaMo brooms'; officials told me to send an email to the appointment section of the PMO," said Jain, who runs Nakoda Enterprises that produces brooms.

"I sent the email that was acknowledged by the appointment section, but I did not get an acceptance or denial about an appointment," said Jain.

As per the report, Jain is likely to file a right to information (RTI) application to know the status of his request.

OneIndia News