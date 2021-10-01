YouTube
  • search
    Man fakes kidnapping to repay loans

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 01: The Delhi Police said on Thursday that a man faked his own kidnapping in order to extort money from his parents.

    He will be produced before a court for recording his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, the police said, according to a PTI report.

    Man fakes kidnapping to repay loans
    Representational Image

    The matter came to light when Tej Pal Singh, a resident of Bijnor in UP, informed police that his son Sushant Chawdhary was missing.

    Delhi rapper’s mother files kidnapping caseDelhi rapper’s mother files kidnapping case

    On September 24, the complainant with his younger son had gone to Sushant's office and he came to know that his son had not come to office since September 8, they said.

    Mr Singh received a text message from Sushant's phone saying that he had taken a loan of ₹ 1,50,000 and had returned ₹ 75,000.

    The message said if the remaining amount was not returned, then Sushant would be in big trouble, the police said.

    The police raided Gandhi Maidan, Chandni Chowk and other areas and traced Sushant.

    During interrogation, Sushant revealed that he had staged his own kidnapping as he needed some funds to repay his loans.

    Sushant told the police that he had been regularly investing money in an online trading site. He had taken loans to invest in this site but suffered huge losses, the police said.

    He hatched a plan to demand money from his parents and staged his own kidnapping, the police said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 10:17 [IST]
    X