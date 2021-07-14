Takes a lot of heart to walk after a heart surgery: This toddler nails it in this video

Man crawling like a snake to cut his illegal power connection is rib tickling: Watch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

A video shared from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh where a man cuts an illegal electricity connection will leave you in splits. Soon after hearing about the raids by the Electricity Department, the man crawls up to his roof like a snake to cut the connection.

While the man reached the roof to remove the evidence, little did he know that the officials of the electricity department had already reached there. The officials had received information about illegal electricity connections.

A video of a man crawling like a snake to reach the roof of his house in #UttarPradesh's Muradnagar to cut an illegal electricity connection to his house amid raids has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers in splits. pic.twitter.com/3wBIo4lZHM — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 13, 2021

They then decided to raid the area. One team knocked on the door of the house, but there was no response. One official then reached the balcony and started shooting videos. In the meantime the resident reached the balcony to cut the illegal connection.

Officials said that the last 15 days had been very challenging. We have managed to maintain powerful supply all through. Due to the heat the demand for electricity is very high as the consumption has increased, the Muradnagar Sub Divisional Officer said. Action has been taken against the person seen in the viral video the official also said.

The video has sure left people in splits with scores commenting on the video. Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:35 [IST]