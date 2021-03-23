Mamata's bhatija 'swindled' govt funds sent for Amphan relief: Amit Shah

BJP announces 11 more candidates for Bengal polls, changes nominees in two seats

Kolkata, Mar 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Mamata Banerjee's nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee of 'siphoning off' Central funds meant for cyclone Amphan relief work.

"Modiji had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you see any of it? 'Bhatija' (Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee) and his associates siphoned off the funds without any of it coming to you," said Amit Shah.

"But you don't worry. Once we come to power, we will form an SIT and probe all the discrepancies of these funds. None will be spared," he added.

Shah further said the 'land of freedom struggle' has turned to 'land of 'lolabazi' and alleged that the funds were 'looted' by Mamata Banerjee.

During the address, Shah also promised that BJP will bring clean drinking water to the region in South 24 Parganas. BJP will spend Rs 2 lakh crore to develop the Sunderbans region while also saying that the region will become a separate district.

