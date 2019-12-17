Mamata playing 'double game' over citizenship law: Dilip Ghosh

PTI

Kolkata, Dec 17: BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is playing a "double game" by asking the Muslims to violently protest the citizenship law and, at the same time, telling the refugees that it will not be allowed in the state.

He wondered why eight Trinamool Congress MPs were not present when the Lok Sabha voted and passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 9.

"You are actually playing a double game. On one hand, you are fooling the Muslims by asking them to take to the streets and get involved in vandalism, while you are telling the refugees that you are with them," Ghosh told reporters.

"I am asking you (Banerjee) one question. If you are protesting against the citizenship law, why eight of your MPs were absent from the House? Why did not they cast their votes against the Bill?" the BJP leader said. Ghosh took a dig at Banerjee's statement that the BJP did not give opposition parties time to think and discuss the Bill.

If that was the case, "how TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee delivered their speeches at the House? When every party knew when the CAB was scheduled to be placed in the House, how only Mamata Banerjee does not know about it. Is her party (TMC) run by PK (Prashant Kishore)?" he said.

The state BJP chief also hit out at Banerjee for terming the ongoing violence and arson in the state over the citizenship law as "minor incidents". Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act has erupted in several parts of West Bengal.

Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. "It seems that she (Banerjee) is not happy that the incidents of violence have somewhat subsided within three-four days.

It appears that she wanted more. "In total, a loss of Rs 300 crore was incurred. How much loss would have made her happy? Several state-run buses were also set on fire and that could amount to a loss of at least Rs 30-35 crores. Was it not a loss?" Ghosh said.

It is in her character to cause damage to national property and she has a history of it, the BJP leader said.

He was referring to the vandalisation of the West Bengal Assembly by Trinamool Congress members in 2006 after the Left Front government prevented Banerjee from visiting Singur where the Tata Motors was setting up a car factory.

It is interesting that the same Mamata Banerjee, after coming to power, passed a bill in 2017 to curb the destruction of public and private properties during riots, unrest or violent political movements, Ghosh said.