Mamata likely to meet PM Modi today; BSF issue, developmental talks on agenda

New Delhi, Nov 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Delhi, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The chief minister is likely to raise the Border Security Force (BSF) and dues to the state during discussions with PM Modi.

The TMC believes that increasing the BSF's jurisdiction was against the country's federal structure, as law and order is a State subject.

It stated that the notification exceeded the provision of the BSF Act and that it would lead to coordination issues between the State police and the BSF.

The BJP-led central government recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

The Trinamool Congress chief had earlier said that the Centre's move was only meant to "torture common people" and written a letter to Prime Minister Modi raising objections over the issue.

Banerjee, who is in Delhi, always meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her visits. However, TMC sources indicated that the West Bengal chief minister may give it a miss this time.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Janata Dal (United) general secretary Pavan Varma joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the national capital on Tuesday in the presence of party chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 9:21 [IST]