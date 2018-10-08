India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
'Mamata has not done anything for Durga Puja in last 7 years: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

By
    Kolkata, Oct 8: Bengal Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not done anything for the Durga Puja in the last 7 years.

    Earlier, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on Mamata Banerjee government's decision to provide a grant of Rs 10,000 to each of 28,000 Durga Puja committees across the state.

    On September 10, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that 28,000 puja committees including 3000 in Kolkata, will be provided with a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 each, which will cost the state government Rs 28 crore.

    On Friday, the high court raised questions whether the state government can misuse or whether there is any guideline or check valve for making such donations. According to Bhattacharya, the court also questioned whether the state government made similar donations for festivals of other religions.

    The high court also wondered whether there is a provision for return of unutilised funds if the aim of 'Safe drive, save life' campaign is not fulfilled.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:16 [IST]
